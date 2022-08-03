Paul Pelosi, Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband and avid stock trader, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday after being charged on two counts of drinking under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .082 percent causing injury, Fox News reported.

Paul’s Porsche collided with a Jeep on May 28 around 10:00 p.m. in Napa Valley, California. Responding officers allegedly found him with “signs of impairment” and “observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” according to documents obtained by Fox News. Paul’s eyes were reportedly “red/watery.”

“He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcohol beverage emanating from his breath,” the complaint against Paul alleges.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as John Doe, allegedly told prosecutors on July 2 that he began to experience pain in his upper right side with coinciding headaches following the crash a day later. Both Paul and Doe reportedly declined medical treatment at the scene.

Fox News reported:

Pelosi allegedly injured the other driver “while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence,” the first count in the two-charge complaint reads.

Upon pleading not guilty, Amanda Bevins, Paul’s attorney, told Fox News that she believes “the drug reference is part of the statutory boilerplate language in the complaint.”