VIDEO: OnlyFans Model Accused of Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend Arrested

The OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend in Miami in April was arrested Wednesday, Yahoo! News reported Thursday.

Officials took the woman, Courtney Clenney, into custody at a location in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii, months after the death of her boyfriend, Christian “Toby” Obumseli.

In a press release, the Hawaii Police Department said the 26-year-old woman, who had an Austin, Texas, address, was arrested without incident:

Members of the Hawai‘i Police Department assisted and stood by while Clenney was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service. She was arrested on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida, for the offense of murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon. Clenney is being held at the Hawai’i Police Department‘s East Hawai’i Detention Center pending her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court, tentatively scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022. She will eventually be extradited to Florida.

8-10-22 Social Media Model Courtney Clenney Arrested https://t.co/vu5w9YJVi2 — Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, there was clear evidence of self-defense, Clenney’s lawyer, Frank Prieto, claimed.

“Further, we are disappointed that the state attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter. … We have always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed in an effort to begin the legal process of clearing her of the charges,” he added.

Reports said Clenney had been in Hawaii for treatment of PTSD and rehabilitation for substance abuse. However, her lawyer claimed she was the victim in the case.

Video footage showed Clenney with what appeared to be blood all over her clothes following the incident:

“My brother was so caring, funny, very bright. He had big dreams,” Jeffrey Obumseli said.

However, “Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force,” Prieto alleged.

The death of Obumseli was the result of a domestic dispute, law enforcement said.

Although later hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation, she was released and appeared at a bar in the days following the incident, according to the Yahoo! report.

The couple were known to authorities because officers had been dispatched to the home multiple times regarding disturbances, the outlet said. However, no one was arrested.