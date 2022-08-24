Report: Chicago Convict Out on Bail Accused of Armed Robbery, Shooting

A convicted felon in Chicago, who was also on bail, is being accused by prosecutors of armed robbery and shooting a man, CWB Chicago reported.

Prez Bailey, 30, went inside the apartment of a 37-year-old man who he’d never met before on August 4 in Englewood in the Southside of Chicago. The suspect allegedly pointed his weapon at the man and his 43-year-old female roommate, demanding their property, according to prosecutors.

Bailey then allegedly shot the 37-year-old in the thigh before stealing his wallet.

On Saturday, the two victims saw Bailey walking down the street and called the police, where he was then arrested.

Prosecutors charged Bailey with Class X armed robbery with a firearm.

He is currently being held at a Cook County jail on no bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Before his arrest Saturday, Bailey was out on bail for a gun-related felony case in November, where he was ordered by a judge to post bond for $1,000, which he later did.

He has prior convictions for charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated battery.

Those convictions appear to have stemmed from an incident in 2018 when Bailey robbed a woman at a bus stop in Champaign, Illinois, less than eight hours after being released from jail for a different crime, the News-Gazette reported.

Bailey is the 29th person accused of shooting or killing or attempting to kill or shoot someone in Chicago this year while out on bail, according to police data via CWB Chicago. Of the accused cases, there have been 63 victims, including 13 deaths.

While Chicago is already dealing with accused criminals on the street, Illinois is set to implement a new law that will end cash bail in the state on January 1, 2023.

As Breitbart News reported, the upcoming law has garnered criticism from some Democrats in the state, such as from Will County state’s attorney Jim Glasgow, who claimed that the law could potentially release hundreds of accused criminals on the street, including alleged murderers.

