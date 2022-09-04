Police: Dad Charged with Murder for Intentionally Leaving Baby in Hot Car

A father is facing charges in the death of his one-year-old son after leaving him in a hot car during 87 degree weather in Ohio.
Nineteen-year-old Landon Parrot took the unresponsive baby to the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital on Thursday, CBS News reported Saturday.
Law enforcement was notified and during a later interview with investigators Parrot allegedly offered conflicting statements regarding the incident.
New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin detailed the case in a statement on Friday:
As the investigation continued and evidence was collected, the father was confronted with the new information and confessed to detectives what had happened to his son.
The child passed away after being left in the car unattended for approximately 5 hours, with an outside temperature of 87 degrees. During the interview it appears that this was not a matter of forgetting the child but was a deliberate act so as the child would not be a disturbance while in the house.
Parrot was charged with murder, two counts of endangering children, and involuntary manslaughter.
“He currently is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on $250,000 bond,” Goodwin concluded.
A Texas mom who left her two children inside a hot car to “teach them a lesson” that resulted in their deaths received a hefty prison sentence in 2018, Breitbart News reported at the time.
“A Parker County jury found Cynthia Marie Randolph, 25, guilty on two counts of reckless injury to a child in the deaths of her two-year-old daughter Juliet Ramirez and one-year-0ld son Cavanaugh Ramirez. The jury sentenced her to 20 years on each count,” the outlet said.
No one should ever leave a child unattended inside a car, according to the United States Department of Transportation.
“Never leave a child alone in a parked car, even with the windows rolled down or the air conditioning on. A child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult’s,” the agency said.
