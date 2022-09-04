Police: Dad Charged with Murder for Intentionally Leaving Baby in Hot Car

A father is facing charges in the death of his one-year-old son after leaving him in a hot car during 87 degree weather in Ohio.

Nineteen-year-old Landon Parrot took the unresponsive baby to the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital on Thursday, CBS News reported Saturday.

Law enforcement was notified and during a later interview with investigators Parrot allegedly offered conflicting statements regarding the incident.

New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin detailed the case in a statement on Friday:

As the investigation continued and evidence was collected, the father was confronted with the new information and confessed to detectives what had happened to his son.