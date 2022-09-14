Police in Auburn, Washington, are searching for a suspect who they believe blew up a car at a funeral and then fired gunshots at witnesses.

The explosion occurred on August 23 when a passenger from another vehicle placed a device in a funeral attendee’s car, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Auburn police are searching for someone who put an explosive in a funeral attendee's car and blew it up – destroying the vehicle and some surrounding trees. #FOX13 https://t.co/Bg5600x6OG — FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) September 13, 2022

The victim’s vehicle and nearby trees were destroyed due to the “immense” fire, police said.

Following the explosion, city employees from Auburn attempted to track down the vehicle, but the passenger fired several gunshots at those who followed.

Auburn police released a photo of the vehicle on social media on Monday, which they described as a black Acura RL with no license plate.

The suspect is described as a tall man wearing a mask.

Police are asking the public for help in finding the vehicle and the suspect.

Washington is one of many Democrat-run states that is currently under a crime wave.

In 2021, violent crime — including murders and assault — increased by 12 percent from the previous year, according to a July report from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

Murder increased by 5.9 percent in 2021 following a 47 percent spike the previous year.

The number of uniformed police officers decreased by 4.4 percent in 2021.

