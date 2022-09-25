Police: Teens Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing of NYC Man

Police arrested two teenagers connected to the fatal stabbing of a man in the Bronx as crime plagues cities across the nation.

“A 16-year-old boy was nabbed on Wednesday and 19-year-old Angel Rivera was busted Thursday in connection to the 9:45 p.m. Sept. 16 stabbing death of 27-year-old Prince McMichael near Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue in Pelham Bay, cops said,” the New York Post reported Friday.

During the apparent argument, McMichael was stabbed several times but it remained unclear what lead up to the incident.

Surveillance images showed the suspects involved:

2 teens busted in stabbing death of 27-year-old in NYC: cops https://t.co/pmKoWTVbtQ pic.twitter.com/VMMnpnWtxd — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2022

The youngest faces charges of manslaughter and gang assault while Rivera was slapped with charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, and assault.

Law enforcement had initially been searching for four teenagers and later confirmed they were looking for more suspects but that number remained unclear.

According to the Post, it was not immediately known if McMichael knew the individuals.

In June, 92 percent of New Yorkers said crime is a “serious problem” in their state and 63 percent deemed it a “very serious problem” according to a Siena College poll:

“Crime continues to be an overriding issue for New Yorkers. At least 90 percent of voters from every party, region and race say crime is a serious problem in the state, with at least 57 percent saying it’s a very serious problem, including 79 percent of Black voters who say it’s a very serious problem,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. Moreover, six out of ten New Yorkers say they are worried they could be the victim of a crime, and 26 percent are very concerned. In February, those percentages were 57 percent and 22 percent.

Earlier this month, multiple Senate conservatives urged President Joe Biden (D) to combat the nation’s violent crime wave by deploying every available resource to cities across the country, according to Breitbart News.

“A recent mid-year survey shows that violent crime across American cities increased by over four percent in the first six months of 2022. Compared to 2019 crime rates, some cities have seen a doubling in murders and a 36 percent increase in aggravated assaults,” the outlet noted.