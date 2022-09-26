VIDEO: Accused Robbers Steal Man’s $35K Watch in NYC

Suspects allegedly nabbed a man’s $35,000 watch on August 29 in the Chelsea area of New York City.

The suspects approached the 55-year-old that night at 235 Ninth Avenue as he stood talking with other people, the New York Post reported Sunday.

'What's up with the watch?': NYC robbery duo swipes man's $35K timepiece https://t.co/4XtjO1sq8G pic.twitter.com/510ZmbC61V — New York Post (@nypost) September 25, 2022

According to police, one of the suspects lifted his shirt and acted as if he had a gun.

“What’s up with the watch?” the suspect reportedly asked in reference to the man’s Cartier timepiece.

The New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers shared the clip Saturday of the incident, showing a man wearing a grey hoodie holding onto the arm of another man who was wearing a white T-shirt and blue hat.

The victim struggled to get away and was seen falling onto the pavement as one of the suspects grabbed at his wrist. The pair eventually fled the scene in a black sedan, according to the Post article.

WANTED ROBBERY: On 8/29/22 @ 8:00 PM front of 235 9 Ave @NYPD10PCT the unknown individuals approached the victim simulated a firearm & removed property from the victim. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/Hl0eSIZoH9 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 25, 2022

It remained unclear if one of the suspects involved was actually carrying a gun, the Post article said, adding the victim was not injured during the altercation.

In August, the NYPD was looking for a pair of suspects believed to have taken part in multiple armed robberies in the Bronx as crime continued plaguing the area.

“In one of the attacks, police say the two thieves stole jewelry worth up to $180,000 from one victim,” according to Breitbart News.

🚨WANTED-ROBBERY Pattern: 3 robberies between 7/30 & 8/13/22 @NYPD44PCT @NYPD45PCT @NYPD47PCT Bronx. The suspects display a gun & take the victim's property. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/umhQ6d8idp — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 23, 2022

Also last month, multiple incidents in New York City involved suspects riding scooters as they robbed people on the street, per NBC News.

“A 64-year-old man walking in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan doesn’t notice two men on mopeds approaching him from behind. One man gets off, allegedly grabs the $12,000 Rolex on the man’s wrist, yanks it off and appears to push the man to the ground,” a reporter for the outlet said:

Meanwhile, a recent Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey found most American citizens felt safer two years ago when former President Donald Trump was leading the country.

The data was reported as communities across the nation suffered a crime wave in President Joe Biden’s (D) America, according to Breitbart News.