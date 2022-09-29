Two men and a 12-year-old boy are accused of robbing a store in Chicago on Tuesday, and one suspect gave officers a plain-spoken excuse.

Prosecutors said the suspects sat down at a nearby Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) station to count the cash after the alleged robbery, CWB Chicago reported Wednesday.

“One of the accused adults, who recently received a generous plea agreement in a gun case, allegedly told cops he did it because he was ‘money hungry,'” the outlet noted.

The incident occurred early that morning inside the Americana Submarine and Tobacco shop on South Clark.

Surveillance footage showed an individual, wearing a black hoodie, pointing a handgun at the cashier while he stood behind the counter.

“I couldn’t do much. I had to just give out all the cash from the register. I gave him about… it was probably about a grand he stole from me, and pointed the gun right at my head,” Nooman Ahmad told WGN News:

Twenty-three-year-old Jenell Moore pointed the gun at the man, according to prosecutor Rhianna Biernat. He demanded the money, which the clerk gave to him, and also was accused of grabbing smaller bills.

After the group ran to the CTA Lasalle Blue Line and sat down, Moore reportedly counted the money.

Chicago police tracked their movements through the CTA surveillance and eventually apprehended them on a train. Officers arrested Moore, Geeshaun Wilson, 21, and the boy.

Moore reportedly told authorities he gave the child a gun that was found in his backpack.

“I did file a complaint with police immediately,” Ahmad said. “I identified those guys when they arrested him. I’m hoping these guys would be put for a long time.”

“I don’t want no other citizens to live in this fear that someone’s just gonna walk inside, point gun at you and take away all your money. That’s so unjustified,” he added.

Moore, who is on probation regarding the previous gun case, faces charges of armed robbery with a firearm and is being held without bail, thanks to Judge Kelly McCarthy, who set Wilson’s bail at $75,000.

Wilson faces charges of armed robbery with a firearm, possession of ammunition, and cannabis possession.

“The 12-year-old is charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and city ordinance violations,” the CWB Chicago article said.

Meanwhile, a mid-year survey found violent crime in cities across President Joe Biden’s (D) America increased by more than four percent during the first six months of this year, Breitbart News reported September 14.

“Compared to 2019 crime rates, some cities have seen a doubling in murders and a 36 percent increase in aggravated assaults,” the outlet said.