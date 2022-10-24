Authorities have charged five-year-old Harmony Montgomery’s father with her murder that allegedly occurred in Manchester, New Hampshire, in December 2019.

Adam Montgomery is accused of beating his child to death by repeatedly hitting her in the head with his fist. He then allegedly disposed of her body, WGME reported Monday.

BREAKING: NH investigators said Adam Montgomery has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery pic.twitter.com/pDXxnLOpTS — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) October 24, 2022

In a press release, the New Hampshire’s Office of the Attorney General said Montgomery is charged with second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with witnesses or informants.

“Adam Montgomery is expected to be arraigned on these charges in the Hillsborough County Superior Court — Northern District in Manchester, New Hampshire, on October 25, 2022,” the office said, adding “The Manchester Police Department continues to investigate the murder of Harmony Montgomery.”

The last time anyone saw the child was in November or December of 2019. However, officials were not aware she was missing until late 2021.

Adam Montgomery has been arrested for the murder of his daughter Harmony in Manchester, New Hampshire. Police say he also destroyed her remains.

Harmony went missing in 2019. pic.twitter.com/xKL20rIcjn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 24, 2022

During an interview in January, Harmony’s mother said, “If I can’t speak for her, who else is going to? Look what happened for two years because I wasn’t her voice, or I couldn’t be. Nobody could hear me.”

When asked where she believed Harmony was for the past two years, Crystal Sorey said she thought the girl was with her father and claimed, “He was going to extremes to block me and make sure that I couldn’t contact her.”

A few months ago, the state attorney general said the child had been murdered. Although Harmony’s remains have yet to be found, officials report they obtained biological evidence of her murder.

“In June, investigators searched an apartment where Harmony and her father’s estranged wife once lived and left with a refrigerator,” the WGME report continued.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Monday, “I do want to again express my deepest sympathies to Harmony’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

“We understand that today’s news while significant for purposes of this investigation is yet another difficult moment for those who loved Harmony and those who have followed this case,” he stated.