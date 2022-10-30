An Alabama man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend approximately 100 times and dismembering her body after she refused to have sex with him, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Justin Fields, 38, has been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse for his alleged role in the disturbing murder of Tammy Bailey, 52.

Deputies say the two returned to their home in Blount County on October 21 after celebrating Field’s birthday in the Springville area. The 38-year-old then sought to have sex with Bailey, but he was rebuffed.

“He went to her room and propositioned her and she turned him down,” said Sheriff Mark Moon via WBRC. “According to his statement, that frustrated him. He said he stabbed her one time and then he blacked out.”

Deputies believed she died after the first blow because she had a major wound to her chest.

Fields told investigators that when he woke up the following morning, he continued his attack on Bailey.

“On Saturday, he went back in there and felt like he was having a bad dream. For some reason, he stabbed her multiple times again,” Moon said.

Fields later called his father, saying he had done something horrible and felt like committing suicide. His dad then called the victim’s sister, who was also the couple’s next-door neighbor, and she went over to check on the house. However, Fields would not let her inside, leading her to call 911.

When deputies arrived around 5:30 p.m., Fields was sitting at the front doorstep and told them he had done something bad, AL.com reported. A deputy then told Fields he was going to place him in handcuffs for each other’s safety, to which Fields replied, “That’s Ok. You’re going to arrest me anyway.”

After backup arrived, the deputies entered the house and later found Bailey’s mutilated body. Her decapitated head was near her feet, and one of her limbs was severed.

Moon noted that the three investigators who entered the house were horrified by what they saw, according to AL.com.

“All three of them said it’s the worst thing they’ve ever seen or experienced in their careers,” he said.

Fields was subsequently charged and admitted to investigators he murdered Bailey, Moon said. The deputy also said the suspect has no prior criminal history.

Fields has since been held in custody and is waiting for his bond hearing which could happen next week, according to WBRC.

