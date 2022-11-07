Police say a man was stabbed on the subway while shielding a woman from another man who was harassing her on Sunday in the Bronx.

“The 54-year-old rider witnessed the woman being bothered on a southbound 4 train at around 9 p.m. He tried to intervene and became the target of the man’s fury, according to police,” the New York Post reported Monday.

Man stabbed on subway after defending woman from creep https://t.co/RdXTAnqpEo pic.twitter.com/S3jVRABeNB — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2022

The suspect, who is in his 40s, then flashed a knife and allegedly stabbed the other man in his elbow. The victim was later transported to Lincoln Medical Center to undergo treatment for the injury.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and “Charges against him were pending early Monday,” the Post article read.

One social media user appeared to praise the Good Samaritan for stepping in, writing, “Good to see there are hero’s still,” while another commented on rampant crime in the area.

“VOTE RED!! Vote @RepLeeZeldin! This crap has to stop!! Come on New Yorkers !!Get smart!! I want to come back to the City and feel safe!! @KathyHochul has done nothing to protect you all and make things better!!!” the user wrote. Crime in New York City increased over the past year, but New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) claimed data does not show bail reform is the problem, Breitbart News reported Saturday. Yesterday, @BillClinton and @KathyHochul were laughing and joking about recent subway crimes. This tells you everything you need to know about how little they care about your life and safety. The countless victims of rampant crime do not think it's funny. We all deserve better. pic.twitter.com/vQjMOi4eDO — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 6, 2022 New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) said during a debate in October that he is running for the governor’s seat to fight the crime plaguing his state. According to Breitbart News: “Kathy Hochul supports cashless bail,” Zeldin said. “As soon as it got implemented, she was out there bragging about it. She chose the champion of the defund the police movement and the architect of cashless bail Brian Benjamin [to be her lieutenant governor]. Yeah. That guy who got arrested and had to resign. That was her first big decision to make as governor.” “We need to repeal cashless ball,” Zeldin continued. “We need to make our streets safe again. I’m running to take back our streets and to support unapologetically our men and women in law enforcement. This is about all of us together — Republicans, Democrats, independents, as New Yorkers — to make sure streets are safe again, to make sure subways are safe again.” Establishment media elites warned recently the Democrat Party may experience huge midterm election losses thanks to the Republican Party’s populist message that appears to be resonating with voters.

One of the reasons for the potential losses is soaring crime across President Joe Biden’s (D) America, along with inflation and illegal immigration, according to Breitbart News.