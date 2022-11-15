Police: Armed Men Steal $72K in Jewelry from 3 People in NYC

Two armed men stole $72,000 in jewelry from three people outside a Manhattan store on Monday, according to the NYPD.

The robbery occurred at around 8:00 p.m. outside the Avis Jewelry store located at 71 West 47 Street in the Diamond District in midtown Manhattan.

When police arrived at the location, the three victims — two men and a woman — told police that the men displayed firearms and demanded their property. They ultimately fled with $72,000 worth of property, including Jewelry and watches, Fox 5 noted.

There are no reported injuries, and no arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.

The victims described the armed individuals as two males in their mid 20’s with dark skin complexion, around 6 feet tall, and about 160 pounds, according to an NYPD spokesman. They were also wearing all dark-colored clothing.

In October, another jewelry robbery that occurred in midtown Manhattan was caught on security camera footage.

NYPD

The three armed robbers used sledgehammers to break the glass doors and steal over $500,000 worth of items from Cellini Jewelers on Park Avenue, Breitbart News reported.

Democrat-controlled New York City is currently under a crime wave where major crime has increased by 28.4 percent since last year, according to NYPD statistics. Furthermore, robbery has jumped by 30.9 percent, burglary by 27.7 percent, and grand larceny by 36.6 percent.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.