An off-duty Chicago police officer was arrested Monday after he allegedly urinated in an ice machine at a Florida bar.

Henry Capouch, 30, a five-year veteran with the Chicago Police Department (CPD), was on vacation when he was caught by a worker “pissing” in the ice machine at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar in the 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard of St. Petersburg Beach, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report obtained by WFLA.

The employee told Capouch to stop, but the off-duty cop allegedly started swearing and shoving the worker.

When deputies arrived at around 12:30 a.m., they found Capouch at the beach with his girlfriend and attempted to arrest him. However, the 30-year-old did not obey and was noted to be “actively resisting.”

Eventually, Capouch was detained and charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery. The arrest report noted Capouch was possibly intoxicated at the time.

Pinellas County jail records show Capocuh was released later that morning after posting bond.

ABC 7 reported that the CPD relieved Capouch of his police powers, pending the result of an internal investigation that is currently being conducted.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.