Reports: Manhunt Underway After Mass Stabbing Inside Maryland McDonald’s

Simon Kent

Maryland police are searching for a lone suspect after three men were stabbed during a mass attack Tuesday inside a McDonald’s restaurant.

The stabbing incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring, FOX5 DC reported.

The three victims suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, the station reported as per Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).

 Officials said officers arrived to find two men stabbed, while a third man returned to the restaurant a short time later and told police he had also been stabbed, WUSA-TV reported.

Investigators don’t believe any employees were involved in the incident, the report outlined. The circumstances leading up to the triple stabbing were not immediately clear with no further details  immediately available. The restaurant is currently closed, police said.

All victims have been transported to hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The suspect who fled the scene before law enforcement arrived is still being hunted by police.

