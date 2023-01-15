Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged with Murder

Alabama forward Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near the university campus in Tuscaloosa Sunday morning.

Miles, who has been officially removed from the basketball team, was taken into custody and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail at 6:45 ET, according to ESPN. The shooting occurred in an area known as The Strip, near university boulevard. The victim, Jamea Harris, is from the Birmingham area.

Tuscaloosa Police Captain Jack Kennedy said that the cause of the incident appeared to be a “minor altercation.”

“At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on the Strip,” Kennedy said at a news conference.

Kennedy said, “…the driver of another vehicle, in which Harris was a passenger, approached campus police near Bryant-Denny Stadium at about 1:45 a.m. saying that someone had shot into the vehicle, and he fired back. One of the suspects was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, and Kennedy declined to disclose who fired the gun or who was hurt.

“Neither the driver of the other vehicle nor Harris nor Davis appeared to be affiliated with the university.”

The University of Alabama issued a statement in response to the shooting.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,” the statement read. “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report