A suspect has been identified after being accused of stealing copper wire from a store in Bartow County, Georgia.

Uniform Patrol responded to a Lowe’s store on Monday following a report of theft, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office told followers in a social media post on Thursday.

“Lost Prevention reported this male subject came into the store and loaded 5 spools of copper wire onto a cart then walked out the door without paying,” the agency said, referencing images of the suspect.

The photos show a young man wearing a white button down shirt, a blue suit jacket, and black slacks. In one image, he appears to be pushing a cart with a blue handle down one of the store aisles:

**UPDATE** The suspect has been identified thanks to the assistance of other jurisdictions where he was arrested for… Posted by Bartow County Sheriff's Office (Official) on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Social media users commented on the pictures, one person writing, “Never trust a guy shopping at a Home Improvement store with a pocket square!!!”

“Well, at least he dresses nice,” another commented.

The sheriff’s office said security footage shows what happened “exactly” as Lost Prevention reported to authorities.

In an update, the agency said, “The suspect has been identified thanks to the assistance of other jurisdictions where he was arrested for doing the same thing.”

Copper is described as one of the most lucrative metals for recycling and “Being one of the oldest continually used metals in the world, copper is found as an alloy in other metals, as well,” per the Scrap Mart website: