A Georgia middle school teacher has been arrested and terminated from his position after allegedly being caught in a closet with a student, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Cedric Goolsby, 56, who worked as a teacher at Howard Middle school in Macon, Georgia, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of child molestation, false imprisonment, and sexual assault by a teacher engaged in sexual contact with another individual enrolled at same school, an arrest record indicates.

Authorities began investigating the case on Thursday, February 23, WMGT reported.

Citing sheriff’s deputies, WSBTV reported that a witness claimed to have seen Goolsby and a student, who was allegedly in a state of partial undress.

Deputies later became aware of footage that allegedly “showed Goolsby and the student entering a closet in the library at 3:51 p.m.,” per WSBTV.

The outlet also noted the student claimed, “Mr. Goolsby had touched my butt three times before getting on the bus,” according to deputies.

WGXA published a statement from the school indicating Goolsby was no longer teaching.

Howard Middle parents, the Bibb County School District received a report late last week regarding a Howard Middle School employee who is alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with a Howard Middle student. We immediately responded to this allegation and reported it to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) for further investigation. The District is fully cooperating with BSO throughout the investigation. The employee is no longer employed with the District. While we are not able to discuss this with you further, we want to reassure you we are taking this matter very seriously. The safety and security of our students and staff is and will continue to be of the utmost importance. Thank you.

The arrest record indicated Goosley remains in custody as of Friday morning and that no bail amount has been listed.