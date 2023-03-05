A motorcyclist in Florida was rammed by a truck Friday while allegedly attempting to evade law enforcement.

A video posted to Facebook by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday appears to show a group of motorcycle riders running through a red light and failing to stop while deputies pursued them.

“Last night, Deputy Bissonnette attempted a traffic stop on a group of motorcyclists popping wheelies on Old Dixie Highway. The group accelerated, fled at high speed and continued driving recklessly, passing vehicles across solid double lines,” the sheriff’s office wrote, describing the alleged risky maneuvers as a “good way to get yourself killed.”

The sheriff’s office claimed, “Upon approaching North Beach Street and West Granada Boulevard, the group ignored a red light and continued fleeing from deputies.”

“One of them took the opportunity to look back and flip off the deputies behind him, after which he entered the intersection directly into the path of an oncoming truck,” the post continued.

The video appears to show officers apprehending the suspect who was knocked off his motorcycle, identified in the post as Joshua Richardson.

Richardson can be heard complaining about pain in his leg.

“Seems like you ran pretty good from here to there,” one of the deputies observed, adding, “You know how your leg doesn’t hurt? You don’t run from the cops and crash your bike.”

Richardson later asked, “Do you think this is funny?”

“No, I don’t think it’s funny. It’s incredibly stupid,” the deputy replied.

“In addition to a trip to the hospital, he’s charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting without violence and leaving the scene of a crash. He’s also receiving traffic citations for failure to stop at a red light and passing in a no passing zone,” the post read.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal noted this incident occurred during Daytona Bike Week