A 22-year-old teacher at a Florida school has been arrested for allegedly “initiating an inappropriate relationship” with a male student.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Paige Morley, 22, at Winthrop College Preparatory Academy in Riverview, Florida, is charged with lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, authority figure soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship with a student, and sexual battery.

The sheriff’s office wrote that Morley “coordinated to meet the victim after school hours through various school-sanctioned events beginning in February of 2023,” during which she and the student would allegedly “engage in sexual acts.”

An inmate record indicated Morley is currently in custody at the Falkenburg Road Jail, where she was booked Friday, on a $145,000 bond.

The faculty page from Winthrop College Preparatory Academy no longer lists Morley as a teacher.

Sheriff Chad Chronister has expressed his shock and disappointment at the alleged incident.

“It is unfathomable how a trusted member of our community could abuse the power and position they were given. This woman was entrusted to educate students and be a positive influence, instead she is a disgrace,” he said. “As a father, I empathize with parents who are learning of this, and I appreciate the school’s cooperation during this investigation.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact them immediately at (813) 247-8200.

In February, as Breitbart News noted, a high school physical education teacher in Volusia County, Florida, was accused of maintaining an “ongoing inappropriate sexual relationship” with a 15-year-old student at the school.

Earlier this month, a California teacher, previously honored as a San Diego County “Teacher of the Year,” was arrested on three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and three counts of oral copulation with a child under 14 after being accused of having an “inappropriate relationship with a student.”