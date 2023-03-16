“Detectives from our Special Investigation Division were able to identify the 25-year-old man and arrested him for interference with the operation of an aircraft. He was released on a secured bond,” the Fairfax County Police Department reported in a social media post.

The agency also shared aerial video footage which captured the moment the laser was seen flashing across the sky.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is illegal and also a very bad idea when that aircraft is a police helicopter,” the department told followers.

According to the Code of Virginia:

Any person who interferes with or threatens to interfere with the operation of any aircraft, unless he is authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration or the armed forces of the United States, on or over the territory of the Commonwealth shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor. Where the act or acts of interference or threatened interference are of such a nature as to endanger the life of the aircraft’s operator or the life of any other person, the person interfering or threatening to interfere shall be guilty of a Class 6 felony. Any person who knowingly and intentionally projects a point of light from a laser, laser gun sight, or any other device that simulates a laser at an aircraft is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.

When the incident occurred, the cockpit became a “green disco ball,” Andrew Edgerton, the chief pilot for the department’s helicopter division, explained.