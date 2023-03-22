Four Chicago teenagers are accused of robberies involving four victims Sunday. Prosecutors say two eighteen-year-old suspects have lengthy juvenile records, according to reports.

Terrion Jackson and Marquis Williams, both 18, have been arrested on four counts of armed robbery and criminal trespass to a vehicle in connection with four robberies in Chicago Sunday night, CWB Chicago reported. Two additional 17-year-old suspects have not been identified.

CRIME WAVE: Police Officer THROWN FROM HOOD of Stolen Car:

Solo Bree via Storyful

Additionally, Williams has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, per CWB Chicago.

The outlet reported two masked men committed a mugging outside a Mariono’s grocery store in Park Ridge Sunday night in a Jeep Compass. Police also came to believe the same vehicle was used in a robbery outside a casino just before the robbery outside Mariono’s.

FOX 32 reported the victims were able to give the license plate number of the Jeep to police.

Chicago Police were reportedly able to use a helicopter to track the vehicle, eventually stopping it on the 700 block of North Michigan around 10:20 p.m., per CWB Chicago.

NBC Chicago reported the Sunday incidents were reminiscent of similar crimes reported recently at the same locations:

The crimes are similar to ones that occurred at both locations around a week earlier. Park Ridge police previously said, on March 10, three men in a Nissan Rogue robbed two men in the parking lot of the same Mariano’s. The suspects and their vehicle matched the description of those who carried out three robberies the same evening in the parking lot of Rivers Casino, authorities later said.

Citing prosecutors, CWB Chicago reported both suspects have lengthy juvenile records, with Jackson reportedly having two open cases for illegal gun possession and one for carjacking and Williams having reportedly been convicted of criminal trespass to a vehicle and adjudicated a delinquent for illegal gun possession.

Inmate records from Cook County Jail indicate Jackson and Williams were both booked Tuesday and have a hearing coming up on March 29. Neither has received a bond.