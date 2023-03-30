Report: Kentucky Woman Has Car Stolen and Returned Within 24 Hours

A Kentucky woman had her car stolen after dropping it off at a mechanic’s shop but caught a lucky break the next day when a stranger contacted her to say he had found it, according to a report.

Keely Cohen of Louisville, Kentucky, told WAVE 3 she dropped off her vehicle, a silver Volvo, at a repair shop operated by a friend overnight on Thursday.

She told the outlet that the next morning, she received a call from the mechanic, who had some startling news.

“He was like, Keely, someone broke into the drop box with a crowbar, and he sent me a picture of the drop box and it was ripped open,” she said, per WAVE 3. “In the corner, you could see the lock had been jimmied and they ripped open and stolen two cars out the drop box.”

Luckily, she soon received another call — this time from a stranger, per WAVE 3. She said the man asked her if she drove a silver Volvo. When she indicated that did, he told her he had found her vehicle.

She told the outlet the man had gotten in touch with her after he found a business card in the vehicle for Fenwick Animal Hospital. Coincidentally, the man’s own surname was reportedly Fenwick.

She added that she hugged the “kind man” upon arriving.

“It’s like a transition type thing because you go through all of those emotions. You get angry, you get sad, you get frustrated, you’re ready to fight and you have to just even out, you know,” Cohen described her shifting moods throughout the day. “And know everything is going to make its way to where it’s okay.”

Cohen told WAVE 3 the mechanic later called her to let her know he had found most of her stolen personal items in another vehicle that had been stolen.

“He’s that little silver lining in the clouds on that rainy day and it was a rainy day for me,” she said of the man who helped her get her car back.