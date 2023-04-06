A Michigan teenager is accused of posing as a Detriot Police officer and having been caught after allegedly attempting to pull over a real law enforcement officer.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office stated that Christian Katan Mansoor, 18, a resident of Maycomb County Township, allegedly posed as a Detroit Police officer and “was charged with a misdemeanor after attempting to make a traffic stop, only to find out the car he was trying to stop was being driven by an off-duty Waterford Township police officer.” The incident reportedly occurred at 11 p.m. on Monday Crooks Road in Rochester Hills.

The police officer who was allegedly stopped by Mansoor claimed the teenager was driving a “silver BMW with flashing red and blue lights” when he allegedly “positioned his vehicle behind hers in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.”

“The off-duty officer said Mansoor passed her near Dequindre and Hamlin Road, and she followed him to confront him,” the post read. “She identified herself as a police officer and asked Mansoor for identification. He claimed he was a Detroit police officer from the 12th Precinct. She asked him for identification, and he said he needed to retrieve it from his car..”

Mansoor then drove away and was later at a Shelby Township trailer park where he was allegedly switching the car’s license plate for another. The sheriff’s office also indicated a foot chase ensued, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX 2 reported Mansoor has been released on a $5,000 bond.

“Individuals that pose as police officers present a threat to the public and undermine legitimate law-enforcement,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is quoted in the post. “Thankfully, this individual was caught and is being held accountable for this incident. But if you had a similar incident with this described automobile or this pictured individual, please contact us.”