A Mississippi woman has been arrested on charges of unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty to an animal.

An arrest record indicates Denise Frazier, 19, of Laurel, Mississippi, was arrested by Jones County Sheriff’s Office on April 5 and is being held in Jones County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

WDAM reported the Jones County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Frazier after it began aware of a “graphic video” allegedly depicting an “act between a human female and male dog.”

According to the sheriff’s department, it received a complaint from a concerned resident regarding a graphic video posted to a social media channel depicting the act between a human female and a male dog. An investigation led to a search warrant for the Norton Road residence and an arrest warrant being issued for Frazier.

The Laurel Leader-Call reported Deputy Regina Newton, who has a background in investigating animal abuse acuses, reportedly initiated the investigation after being alerted to a video by someone who was concerned for the animal’s well-being, per the Leader-Caller.

At least one of the videos was reportedly recorded in the parking lot of a church, per the Leader-Caller.

The Leader-Call noted Frazier allegedly claimed she “was forced to do it” but said she only knew the first name and the address of the man she said coerced her to make the videos.

However, WDAM reported sheriff’s office investigators found no evidence to corroborate that claim.

“Disturbing, extremely disturbing videos that I can’t even wrap my head around it,” lead investigator Sergeant JD Carter said, per WDAM. “I wouldn’t understand the mindset that would even drive somebody to do that. The claim of being threatened and forced to conduct those videos, as she claimed, there’s no evidence to be found supporting that idea and yeah we did look into it.”

Judge Grant Hedgepeth also ordered Frazier “not be around any animals until this matter is resolved” as a condition for release, per the Leader-Caller.

The outlet noted the dog that allegedly appeared in the video was a German shepherd, which Frazier reportedly described as a “service dog.” The German shepherd and two others have reportedly been seized.

The Leader-Caller noted that if Frazier is convicted of the unnatural intercourse charge, she could face a sentence of ten years in prison.