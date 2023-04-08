Former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani was attacked with a crowbar on Wednesday in the city’s Marina District.

The incident happened the day after Cash App founder Bob Lee was fatally stabbed on Tuesday in San Francisco, the New York Post reported Friday.

When police found Lee, they took him to a hospital where he died. Breitbart News noted in its report Wednesday that no arrests had been made.

Carmignani was leaving his mother’s residence that evening when a man with a metal crowbar allegedly accosted him.

Authorities later found and arrested 24-year-old Garret Doty near Laguna and Lombard streets, according to KTVU.

The suspect was booked into jail regarding felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury.

The Post report described the suspect as a “transient,” and Joe Alioto-Veronese, who is an attorney and friend of the victim, explained what apparently led up to the incident.

He told reporters that Carmignani was leaving his mother’s home but realized Doty and other transients were blocking the driveway.

He asked them to move, but Doty allegedly bludgeoned him in the back of the head. Neighbors apparently rushed over to help Carmignani. Family members later told KTVU he underwent skull surgery to relieve pressure.

Video footage appears to show the suspect, wearing a red cap and jacket, strolling through a parking lot:

Alioto-Veronese said the suspect was seen walking around the neighborhood while carrying the pipe following the incident, adding, “It’s dangerous here and the fact that this could happen to a big guy like Don Carmignani, that tells us it could happen to anybody in any neighborhood in San Francisco.”

He also detailed Carmignani’s injuries which included a fractured skull, broken jaw, and multiple lacerations.

Between April 2020 and July of last year, California lost approximately 500,o00 residents. The decline hit hardest in San Francisco and Los Angeles counties, according to Breitbart News.

A report from the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) found that along with the economy, homelessness in the state was a main concern for Californians.

Meanwhile, actor Sara Foster criticized San Francisco’s leadership after Lee’s death, the Post reported Friday.

She wrote in a social media post, “I have no words. SF is a complete s—hole. I am a registered Democrat and feel confident saying liberal politicians are ruining cities.”