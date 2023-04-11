Whole Foods Closes in Downtown San Francisco After 1 Year Due to Crime

A City Hall source told The Standard the company cited deteriorating street conditions around drug use and crime near the grocery store as a reason for its closure.

The beleaguered grocery store on Market Street slashed its operating hours due to “high theft” and hostile visitors in October of last year, according to one of the store’s managers. And in November, the store enforced new bathroom rules after syringes and pipes were found in the restroom.

Local Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey used a Twitter thread to decry the lack of police in the city:

I’m incredibly disappointed but sadly unsurprised by the temporary closure of Mid-Market’s Whole Foods. (1/7) https://t.co/lthpC90xTL — Matt Dorsey (@mattdorsey) April 10, 2023

Shoplifting in downtown San Francisco has caused other stores, and major store chains, to leave. While the city remains a tourist attraction, the city’s downtown area is in danger of economic collapse due to office vacancy.

San Francisco, once run by Governor Gavin Newsom, has become a symbol of urban decay under Democratic Party rule, with homelessness and petty crime forcing many residents and businesses to leave the city.

