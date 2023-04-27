Officials have charged a Pennsylvania teen who allegedly put sewing needles into items while working at a grocery store.

The incidents apparently happened at the Giant store in Trexlertown. Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville agency went to the store on April 19 to investigate the matter, the News & Observer reported Wednesday.

Officials were called because concerned customers had been returning items they found with sewing needles tucked inside.

State police told CBS Philadelphia it was possible the alleged tampering started on April 13.

“We’re very confident the food in Giant is safe to consume. However, if anybody does have any questions they can certainly reach out to Giant and contact the Pennsylvania State Police,” Trooper Nathan Branosky said:

A Giant spokesperson said the company was alerted to the issue on April 17. The company took swift action and contacted authorities for extra help with the investigation.

“Based on an internal investigation and surveillance video, an employee – now former employee – appeared to insert a sewing needle into at least three known food items, which were found to have sewing needles,” the spokesperson explained.

After 11 sewing needles were found in different items on the store’s shelves, officials charged the juvenile suspect with three counts of recklessly endangering another individual and a single count of criminal mischief.

A Giant spokesperson previously said the company removed some items from the shelves at the location. The items believed to have been affected included specific Tastykakes, bagged green beans, sweet yellow and white onions, fresh green asparagus, soft packaged dog food and treats, soft packaged cat food and treats, instant mashed potatoes, and cleaning sponges.

“People are sick. They’re looking for attention and stuff like that. It’s a shame,” one customer told 6 ABC Philadelphia:

There have been no reported injuries due to the alleged tampering.

“If that was my kid, he would be six feet under. I’m just being honest. That’s ridiculous. Nowadays, like, there’s no repercussions for anything,” another shopper said during an interview with Fox 29:

Meanwhile, Giant made it clear that residents who suspect product tampering or who bought any of suspect items from the store should contact officials with that information. The company also said customers may to return those items and receive a refund.