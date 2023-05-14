An Ohio man was arrested and charged with felonious assault and aggravated arson after being accused of setting his father’s girlfriend on fire.

On Thursday, neighbor Dennis Williams called 911 after spotting the 50-year-old woman laying on the ground across from his backyard. The woman was covered in burns and was missing two teeth due to an alleged beating from her boyfriend’s 23-year-old son Robbi Robinson Jr, as reported by WLWT.

Robinson allegedly mixed water and gasoline and threw it on his father’s girlfriend. She then jumped out of a second-story window of the home. Redacted body cam footage released by the Fairfield Township police shows the victim struggling to breath, the New York Post reported.

“I can’t breathe! My inhaler in the house … I can’t breathe, he knocked my teeth out,” the victim reportedly said.

According to prosecutors, the victim was airlifted to the hospital, and she is in a coma.

When police arrived on the scene, Robinson was wearing a black winter coat with the hood pulled up.

“I don’t know what happened,” Robinson said to the officer.

The officer had asked him if anyone was inside the house, and Robinson said just his stepmother. The officer informed Robinson that she had jumped out back.

“Oh, she did?” Robinson said.

Robinson is being held on a $200,000 bond.