A Texas mother is accused of leaving her young daughters at home for hours to go gambling and drinking, KPRC 2 Houston reported Tuesday.

“The children, ages 3 and 5, were left at the home with no food and the exterior doors locked while their mother left for 10 to 12 hours,” the report states, citing the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “The girls reportedly tried to climb out of the home’s back window where a neighbor found them and called the police.”

Mary Ann Deleon, 38, is facing an abandoning a child with intent to return charge. Officials said the children were released to a relative.

“When the mother was questioned, she told officers she went to a game room with friends and thought the girls’ father was coming to take care of them,” according to the report.

A neighbor named Jonathan Garcia said he noticed the girls crying inside the house.

“At first, I came out at 6 a.m. when I actually seen the father leave for work, he had his work clothes on. After that, I went inside, and I came back out around nine in the morning to feed my dogs and nobody was there,” Garcia told the outlet. “I look at the window and the little girl is crying, screaming, so I go back inside, and I tell my mother.”

RELATED: Tampa Police Rescue Overheated Baby from Stolen Car:

Tampa Police

Garcia said his mother notified law enforcement. He told the outlet he was surprised by the situation because “they seemed pretty nice” and “the mother did take care of her kids kinda alright.”

Investigators did not confirm if the children’s father was arrested or if he will face any charges.

Deleon was booked into the Harris County Jail on $1,000 bond, according to the report. The local news outlet found out that this was Deleon’s first arrest.