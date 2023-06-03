A woman has been arrested after two young children were left in a car that caught fire while she was allegedly shoplifting in Oviedo, Florida, on May 26.

Twenty-four-year-old Alicia Moore parked outside the Oviedo Mall’s Dillard’s store, leaving the children “who could not care for themselves” seated inside, according to law enforcement, Fox 35 reported Friday.

The woman entered the building accompanied by an unidentified man and allegedly shoplifted several items.

“They were watched by security for approximately one hour,” the Oviedo Police said, according to WESH.

However, when the woman neared the exit she noticed her car was on fire. Video footage shows the white car with flames coming out of its back windows.

Authorities said the suspect dropped the items she was allegedly carrying and ran out of the building. Citizens who saw what was happening rushed over and helped save the two children.

Once they were rescued, the children were transported to a hospital for treatment. One of the young victims suffered first-degree burns on the face and ears.

The car was totaled due to the blaze; however, what caused it has not yet been made clear, the New York Post reported Friday.

Police arrested Moore on Wednesday and she is now charged with aggravated child neglect and arson, along with petty theft and battery charges.

The outlet also cited jail records that show the woman remains in the Seminole County Jail on a bond of $48,000.

Fox 35 shared the 911 calls Friday regarding the incident, noting that when the woman accompanied the children to the hospital, law enforcement learned she had warrants for additional alleged crimes:

“She’s being charged with the arson because she did leave the kids alone in the car with some sort of lighter, matches — I don’t know what it was that set the car on fire. But the children are her responsibilities,” City of Oviedo Communications Manager Lisa McDonald explained.