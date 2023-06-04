VIDEO: Man Allegedly Tried to Snatch Child from Mom in NYC

A man is accused of trying to kidnap a child May 26 in the Bushwick neighborhood of New York City.

According to the New York City Police Department (NYPD), a 36-year-old mother and her seven-year-old daughter were standing near a food truck on Wyckoff Avenue when the incident occurred, News 12 Brooklyn reported Sunday.

While they waited, the man allegedly ran over and grabbed the child. However, her mother was able to break his grip.

The suspect fled the scene toward Flushing Avenue. Now, NYPD Crime Stoppers is asking citizens with more information regarding the incident to contact them by dialing 800-577-TIPS.

Video footage shows the suspect, who has a mustache, wearing a grey and white hoodie and dark pants as he walks down a sidewalk with his hands in his pockets:

WANTED ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING: On 5/26/23 @ 8:30 PM front of 8 Wyckoff Ave @NYPD83PCT a 36-yr-old woman & her 7-yr-old daughter were waiting @ a food truck when the unknown individual came running by attempting to physically grab the child. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/R8K3eEJZOx — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 4, 2023

At one point, he appears to bump into a partition around a table and chairs. He then rights himself and takes off jogging down the street.

Still images show the suspect wearing his hood tucked behind his ears:

A 36-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter were waiting at a food truck on Wyckoff Avenue near Jefferson Street (East Williamsburg / Bushwick) around 8:30 p.m. when a man ran up and tried to snatch the girl. The mom struggled with the suspect and was able to break the man’s… pic.twitter.com/YckrnXz2Nc — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 4, 2023

The incident happened as New Yorkers are suffering due to rampant crime.

In April, Breitbart News reported felony assaults were increasing across New York City, noting that it is happening as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is using city resources on a 34-count felony case against former President Donald Trump.

“As Breitbart News chronicled, Bragg has built his reputation as Manhattan district attorney by dropping felony charges, decreasing felony convictions, downgrading felonies to misdemeanors, and failing to request bail for felony suspects,” the article said.

Meanwhile, local business owners in the Bronx are claiming that worse than violent crime in their area is the plague of homelessness, drug use, poverty, and mental health problems, ABC 7 reported Friday:

One neighbor said people used to get high inside abandoned buildings because they did not want to do it where everyone could see them.

“Now, it’s just straight out in the open. You go to the parks, any place where they could get high, they will do it,” Ramon Majica commented.

RELATED: Rail Workers Find and Save MISSING CHILD on Railroad Tracks Near NYC:

Metropolitan Transit Authority via Storyful