A police officer knew exactly how to help a citizen who was in a seemingly dangerous situation early on May 28 in South Carolina.

North Myrtle Beach Police Department Officer Wallace was patrolling Highway 17 and made a traffic stop when a white jeep ran a red light, Unilad reported Thursday.

Inside the vehicle, she found a woman behind the wheel and a man sitting in the passenger seat.

However, the officer instantly knew something was not right.

“As she spoke with the vehicle’s occupants, she noticed the driver appeared distressed. While the male passenger wasn’t looking at the driver, the female silently mouthed ‘Help Me’ repeatedly,” North Myrtle Beach Police wrote in a social media post on Wednesday:

WAY TO GO WEDNESDAY 👏 On May 28th, around 5:30 am, Officer Wallace was patrolling US Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach when… Posted by North Myrtle Beach Police on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The officer recognized the woman’s message and decided to take the passenger out of the vehicle and place him in her patrol car nearby.

“She then went back to the suspect vehicle and spoke to the female driver, who frantically advised that the passenger had just shot someone,” the agency continued.

It was not long before dispatchers sent out a “BOLO” (Be on the Lookout) over the radio about a vehicle involved in a nearby shooting.

Although the incident occurred in the final 30 minutes of her shift, Officer Wallace took charge of the situation and the result was a shooting suspect being arrested and an unlawfully carried pistol being found underneath his seat.

The passenger, identified as Collins Bates, 29, now faces charges including attempted murder and kidnapping in the case, the Unilad report said, adding officials are holding him without bond.

WMBF News shared images of the officer and the suspect involved:

Meanwhile, the department’s followers were quick to praise the officer, one person writing, “Thank you Officer Wallace for putting yourself in harms way everyday to protect the citizens of NMB and surrounding area. You are appreciated.”

“Wow this story gave me chills. Thank you to Officer Wallace for her quick thinking, good judgment and great courage,” anther commented.

The department’s mission statement said its professionals “are committed to working with our community to make the City of North Myrtle Beach a safe and desirable place to live, work and visit.”