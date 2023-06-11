Report: Elderly Man and Woman Beat, Robbed in Subway Stop Elevator

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is looking for two women who allegedly beat and robbed a man and woman in their 60s inside an elevator of a Greenwich Village subway hub on May 26.

The 64-year-old man and 67-year-old woman were approached by the two suspects in the elevators, the New York Post reported. The woman began punching the man and woman and took the man’s phone after he took a picture of them. Security footage captured both women exiting the elevator. One of the assailants was wearing a dark graphic tee with red pants, and she was pushing a shopping cart. The other woman was wearing a red shirt and dark pants.

EMS took the victims to ​Lenox Health Greenwich Village. Authorities said the assailants fled the scene by taking a southbound F train.

WANTED ROBBERY: On 5/26/23 @ 8:00 PM @NYPD6PCT inside the America of the Americas & W 4 St train station elevator two unknown individuals approached two elderly victims assaulting them & removing property from the victims. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/ZMylzd8rjX — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 11, 2023

In 2022, crime on New York City subways jumped 30 percent, Bloomberg reported.

A report from March shows subway crime is down by 22 percent when compared to the same period in 2022, the New York Post reported.

Subway crime rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city is finally returning to pre-pandemic crime rates. The violent crime rate is currently twice that of 2019.

Announcements made in November and December have led to 1,200 extra police patrolling the New York City subway.