Forty-four-year-old Gideon Moncrieffe received a large gash on his face after he intervened during a reported altercation on a Brooklyn train on May 10.

According to a New York Post Saturday article, an ex-convict is accused of attacking Moncrieffe and cutting into his face.

While speaking with the Post, Moncrieffe said the moment he saw what was happening all he could think about was the incident with Jordan Neely.

Neely was the New York City homeless man who was allegedly ranting at subway riders on May 1 before former Marine Daniel Penny put him in a fatal chokehold while trying to restrain him, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, Moncrieffe said he did not want someone else to be killed or injured during the incident, which happened on the southbound C train.

During the ride, Moncrieffe noticed a man named Sean Lewis arguing with an older drunk man, who fell down onto the floor.

When Moncrieffe asked Lewis if he was all right, Lewis allegedly shoved him.

Moncrieffe said he tried to tell Lewis that although he did not know him, he felt love and respect towards him.

“He then said to me, ‘Yeah you don’t know me, but I’m going to make sure you remember me,’” Moncrieffe told the outlet, adding he moved away from him and later felt someone touch his shoulder. When he turned around, he realized it was Lewis.

The suspect said, “Thank you,” and then slashed Moncrieffe, the victim alleged.

An image shows Moncrieffe with the huge scar running down the side of his face, narrowly missing his eye. Next to the photo appears to be an image of the suspect in the case:

Good Samaritan’s face slashed on subway after intervening in fight https://t.co/NsABmu6imi pic.twitter.com/SmTxMw01jd — New York Post (@nypost) June 17, 2023

“So happy his eye wasn’t damaged. Kudos to the Good Samaritan,” one social media user replied to the Post‘s story.

“God knows we’re on our own,” another person commented.

Moncrieffe did not get a glimpse of the weapon used, but he was able to yell at fellow passengers to remain on the train because he was afraid the suspect would hurt someone else if they ventured out onto the platform, where the alleged slasher was by that time. Thanks to surveillance footage recorded at the station, Lewis was arrested eight days after the encounter. The Post report continued: Moncrieffe learned his alleged attacker had recently been released from jail without bail by Judge Dale Fong-Fredrick — four days after he had been arrested and charged with strangulation, assault, harassment, and other counts stemming from an arrest on April 10th, after he allegedly choked his girlfriend and threatened her with a knife. Lewis had been previously been arrested for shoving his girlfriend into a window in January and was also cuffed for misdemeanor assault after attacking an employee at a homeless shelter in August 2022, but he took a plea deal and was convicted of disorderly conduct in November, according to a law enforcement source.

The suspect has been arrested nine times since 2016 for criminal activity. Following the subway incident, Lewis was indicted on several counts of felony assault. The Post also noted that Judge Patrick Hayes Lewis set the suspect’s bail at $7,500.

Meanwhile, felony assaults have continued rising across Democrat-run New York City, Breitbart News reported April 4. The outlet has extensively covered slashing incidents in the area.

On June 9, Facebook user Evita Turquoise Robinson wrote of the attack on Moncrieffe and said,”To know Gideon Emmanuel Moncrieffe is to know a selfless giver. Full stop.” She also called him the “last person to deserve this.”

Several muscles in Moncrieffe’s face were severed during the slashing. Now, it is apparently difficult for him to smile, laugh, or cry without enduring pain, he told the Post.