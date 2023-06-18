A robber decided to make the most of his time after being trapped and forced to wait for police to arrive at the scene in Durham City, England.

Moments after 30-year-old Malcom Trimble entered a local store in May carrying a knife, he allegedly threatened a worker while trying to steal a pack of beer, LBC reported Friday.

In a social media post on Thursday, Durham Constabulary shared surveillance footage of the incident which showed the man, wearing a dark jacket, hood, and mask, enter the shop.

Moments after he approached the counter while holding the pack of beer and flashing a large knife, a man wearing an orange shirt dashed out the front door and tried to hold it closed while the suspect attempted to open it:

However, the shopkeeper had already pressed the button to lower the door’s shutters in an effort to keep the man inside the building.

When he got the door open, the suspect tried to slip under the shutters but was trapped underneath them.

As he lay on the floor with the beer nearby, the surveillance footage shows him reaching for the cans and opening one of them.

The shopkeeper alerted police to the situation. When they arrived at the scene, they arrested the man.

Following the incident, the constabulary shared a mugshot of Trimble and said, “At Durham Crown Court yesterday, 30yo Trimble was jailed for more than 3 years after admitting attempted robbery and possession of a knife.”

At Durham Crown Court yesterday, 30yo Trimble was jailed for more than 3 years after admitting attempted robbery and possession of a knife. 💬 Detective Sgt Paul Mawson said: “It wasn’t the most difficult arrest we have ever made. To be honest, it was an open and shut case.” pic.twitter.com/Mr0nCwjtee — Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) June 15, 2023

The agency also quoted Detective Sgt. Paul Mawson who said, “It wasn’t the most difficult arrest we have ever made. To be honest, it was an open and shut case.”

A similar incident happened in Perth, Australia, recently when an alleged thief tried to get past a cashier, the Telegraph reported June 9.

Video footage shows the man make a run for the door with a box of beer. However, when he approaches the door, it will not open to let him out:

“Kellie Gordon managed to trap the unidentified man as he attempted to steal a crate of beer from the Bottle-o Beechboro store. The man calmly left the shop after returning the goods at the counter,” the outlet said.