Prosecutors say a man subjected a 13-year-old girl to horrific abuse for months in Georgia, and he has since received a lengthy prison sentence.

Forty-six-year-old Dale Drzewucki pleaded guilty to the trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, rape, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Fox 5 reported Thursday.

In a statement regarding the case, Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine made it clear that “No community is immune from the tragedy that is human trafficking.”

“What this victim had to endure at the hands of this defendant is unimaginable. We hope that this conviction will help her and her family in the healing process from these horrible acts. We applaud all that were a part of bringing him to justice,” Racine added.

While walking near Six Flags after running away from her mother’s residence in Cobb County on November 4, 2020, the girl was approached by an individual in his car.

The man said he could give her a ride. She got into the vehicle, and the driver took her to Douglas County.

“Once they arrived at his residence, this person contacted Dale Drzewucki, offering sexual intercourse with the minor victim in exchange for drugs,” the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said in a social media post on Tuesday:

Subsequently, Drzewucki picked up the minor victim and kept her at his Douglas County home for a period of almost three months. During this time, he subjected the victim to repeated instances of sexual abuse and kept her intoxicated by supplying her with narcotics and alcohol. Disturbing evidence on the defendant’s phone revealed that he had made threats against the minor victim when she declined to engage in sexual intercourse.

It was not until January 2021 that the girl was able to get out of the home and contact her mother. She was later reunited with her family and once her mother learned her child’s story, she contacted authorities who opened an investigation. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the crime of human trafficking is when someone is compelled or coerced into providing labor services or engaging in commercial sex acts. “The coercion can be subtle or overt, physical or psychological. Exploitation of a minor for commercial sex is human trafficking, regardless of whether any form of force, fraud, or coercion was used,” the agency said. Breitbart News has covered extensively the issue of human trafficking.

Meanwhile, the Fox report noted Drzewucki was sentenced to 25 years behind bars.