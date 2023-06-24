Officers responding to a burglary call in Amarillo, Texas, arrived at the scene and found the body of a 53-year-old alleged home intruder.
ABC 7 reported that the incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police arrived and found the body of 53-year-old Cedric Milligan, whom they believe was trying to force his way into the back door of the home when the female homeowner opened fire.
News Channel 10 noted that the Amarillo homicide unit is investigating the incident.
Texas is one of many states with “Castle Doctrine” laws which allow homeowners to use deadly force in self-defense in their residence without any duty to first attempt to retreat.
There was an effort to add a duty to retreat to the state’s Castle Doctrine in December 2020, but Gov. Greg Abbot (R) shot it down: “Let me be clear. The Castle Doctrine will not be reduced. We won’t force Texas homeowners to retreat. Especially with the crazy ‘defund police’ ideas, homeowners need to protect themselves now more than ever,” he asserted. “We will protect 2nd Amendment rights.”
