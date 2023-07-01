Charges have been dropped against a New York City subway rider who stabbed and killed an unhinged straphanger after he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face.

Last month, Jordan Williams, 20, and his girlfriend were riding on the subway when a shirtless Devictor Ouedraogo, 36, began harassing the passengers aboard the Brooklyn J train, the New York Post reported.

The grand jury dismissed Williams’ charges of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use and felony manslaughter after watching a one-minute and 27-second clip showing the events leading up to Devictor Ouedraogo’s fatal stabbing.

The footage first shows a shirtless Oedraogo, 36, leaning into the face of a seated woman. He touches her wrists, and she tells him to “Stop it.” He then begins to gyrate his hips toward her.

“You understand what I’m saying to you,” Oedraogo says.

He is joined by another man who mumbles something to him, and Oedraogo then picks a button-up shirt off the seat.

About 20 seconds in, the footage cuts to Oedraogo in a struggle with Williams and his friend fighting with Williams’ girlfriend.

“Don’t f–king touch her, you piece of s–t,” a woman screams off camera.

Oedraogo has Williams pinned against the window.

“Get your f–king hands off of him,” the same woman shouts.

Then, the footage blurs Ouedraogo’s abdomen, as he is seen walking backward with blood staining his shirt.

“Train passengers reported that Ouedraogo said he was “going to erase someone” and had asked Williams’ girlfriend, “Want to f–k?” before the stabbing, the New York Post reported.

After the stabbing, Ouedraogo’s accomplice told Williams that he was going to go to jail.

“No, you’re going to go to jail,” Williams’ girlfriend said.

Ouedraogo exited the train at Marcy Ave and collapsed on the platform. Police responding to a 911 call found him at 8:00 p.m. He died at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

If convicted, Williams faced 25 years in prison.

He had no prior criminal history, and he was let go from FedEx because of the incident.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said the use of deadly force is justified in instances of self-defense, ABC News reported.