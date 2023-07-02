‘Wannabe’ Race Car Driver Arrested at Chicago NASCAR Course

A wannabe speed racer was taken into custody after allegedly driving his Corvette around the NASCAR Chicago Street Race course on Saturday night.

The 46-year-old man drove his bright yellow Corvette, decorated with red flames, through a barrier and onto the track a little past 9:00 p.m., the Chicago Sun Times reported.

At around 9:30 p.m. police were spotted questioning two men while the vehicle was led off the track by a police escort. Charges are currently pending.

Officials postponed the NASCAR XFinity Series race at 5:30 p.m. due flash flooding concerns, ABC 7 reported. The race started at 4:00 p.m., and the racers had just completed 24 laps when it was called off.

NASCAR issued a statement regarding canceling the race.

With standing water and flooding a significant issue at the racetrack and throughout the city, there was no option to return to racing prior to shifting to NASCAR Cup Series race operations. Throughout the entire planning process for the Chicago Street Race, our relationship with the City of Chicago has been strong and among the most valuable assets in reaching this historic weekend. In the spirit of that partnership, returning on Monday for the completion of a NASCAR Xfinity Series event two laps short of halfway was an option we chose not to employ. Based on several unprecedented circumstances, NASCAR has made the decision to declare Cole Custer the winner of the race.

The weather also canceled the Chain Smokers concert.