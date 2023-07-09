Police: 3 Georgia Teens Murdered Man After Egging His House

Georgia authorities found a man dead in the middle of the road following an alleged egging incident at the man’s home.

Spalding County deputies responded to a call on July 3 of a man shot and killed in the 100 block of Dobbins Mill Rd., according to a statement from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities could not find any identification on the body but took his fingerprints, revealing his identity to be Jonathan Gilbert also known as “Tyler Lane.”

“Investigators were able to locate a witness that provided them with information related to the shooting, and through that they created a direct link between the victim and the suspects,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said.

Authorities arrested the three suspects: Sydney Maughon and Jeremy Munson, 18, and McKenzie Davenport, 19.

“It appears that there was an ongoing lovers’ quarrel,” according to Dix, prompting the suspects to egg the victim’s house. Gilbert allegedly ran out of the house unarmed to confront the three. They reportedly ran back to their car with Gilbert following behind them. Sitting in the back seat, Sydney Maughon allegedly shot Gilbert multiple times. They drove away and left him for dead on the road.

Spalding County deputies collaborated with the Henry County Police Department to track down the suspects and found the car and the gun allegedly used in the crime.

All three suspects face multiple charges including malice murder.

“Because they all plotted and planned together, and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all capable just as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves,” Dix said. “Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride.”