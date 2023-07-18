Eighteen-year-old Kyler Matthews died after being shot during an alleged attempted armed robbery of a “lawfully armed” man in Greenwood, Mississippi, Sunday.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reported that the incident occurred just after 4:00 p.m. “in front of W.J. Bishop Apartments on Clay Avenue.”

Leflore County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Bill Staten told Breitbart News that the would-be victim was walking down the street on his way back from a convenience store, and Matthews allegedly took up a position where the two would come into contact.

Staten said, “Matthews confronted him, asked him for a smoke or a cigarette lighter, and the man said he didn’t have one. Matthews then turned away and turned back around suddenly and shoved a gun in the guy’s chest.”

He noted, “The guy immediately reacted by pushing Matthews’ gun away.”

Staten indicated that Matthews did not know the would-be victim was “lawfully armed.” The would-be victim pulled his gun and fired one shot, striking Matthews in the shoulder.

Matthews went to a hospital in a private vehicle and died thereafter.

