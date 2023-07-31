A suspect in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is accused of brutally attacking a newlywed man inside a hotel on July 24.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Heiko Lamar Joseph Calhoun, who Triblive.com reported Wednesday is homeless.

Man on honeymoon in critical condition after vicious attack in Pennsylvania https://t.co/LvwfrWyCfq pic.twitter.com/JpnStXgIfX — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2023

Law enforcement got a report about the incident that evening at the Even Hotel on Forbes Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the victim was unconscious, had been stripped of his pants, and was bleeding from his head.

Officials said the victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

Per Triblive.com, surveillance video caught the moment Calhoun allegedly put the man in a chokehold after approaching him from behind.

When the men fell down, Calhoun allegedly banged the man’s head into the floor over and over again.

Meanwhile, Fox News identified the victim as Larry Gilmore, 41, whose wife was identified as Shalawrae. The couple had just celebrated their wedding when the incident occurred.

“I haven’t slept, I haven’t ate. I’m pregnant. So this is taking a hard toll on me,” she told CBS Pittsburgh of the ordeal:

According to the outlet, Calhoun later claimed Gilmore walked past him in the lobby and made a comment, giving that as the reason he placed him in a chokehold.

“Right now he’s still in critical but stable condition. He’s intubated still, and yeah, we’re just hoping he can pull through this,’ Shalawrae said.

Larry Gilmore was taken to the hospital in critical condition with severe head trauma. INFO: https://t.co/nFmniXNOrF pic.twitter.com/ePFa3EYlWk — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) July 27, 2023

The CBS report alleges Calhoun went back repeatedly to kick and stomp on the victim, snatch his belongings, and also take his pants.

“I’ve never heard of an incident, ever, happening down here,” a man named Bill Upton told WTAE of the incident, adding people have nostalgia for the block.

“I think we sometimes take for granted that we’re a safe city but really, no city is safe these days,” he continued:

Following Calhoun’s arrest, officials charged him with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and recklessly endangering another person, according to the City of Pittsburgh Public Safety Blotter.

The suspect is being held at the Allegheny County Jail, the TribLive.com report said, adding, “District Judge Nicholas C. Martini denied him bail because he said Calhoun is a threat to the victim and the community.”