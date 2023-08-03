A Taco Bell manager in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, reportedly tried to assist a fellow worker, but the situation ended in tragedy.

Twenty-seven-year-old Louis Stafford’s mother, Leola Stafford, told Fox 2 her son was a kind person and a friend to many, the outlet reported Wednesday.

Louis Stafford offered to help an employee who fell on hard times, but no one could imagine it would end in a fatal shooting. Posted by FOX 2 Detroit on Thursday, August 3, 2023

Louis, a fast food restaurant manager who worked at the Taco Bell on 23 Mile, realized one of his fellow employees, 24-year-old Dejon Drake, kept showing up for his shifts wearing wet clothing. Drake told Louis he was homeless.

Louis allowed him to stay at his nearby apartment; however, a short time after Drake moved in, Leola claims he became combative with other employees and the manager.

On Saturday, Louis reportedly informed Drake he was no longer welcome in his home, and the two began fighting.

Leola told Fox 2, “The dude didn’t want to leave, and he pushed Louis, and Louis fought back and beat him up, and so he shot him.”

Louis later died at a hospital.

In an update Tuesday, the Chesterfield Township Police Department shared an image of Drake and said he had been arraigned in court in New Baltimore:

Drake has been returned to the Macomb County Jail and is being held on a $2 Million cash bond. If he can pay his bond Drake must be fitted with a GPS tether and have a mental health evaluation prior to his release. His charges are (1) Second Degree Murder, (2) Felony Firearm, and (3) Carrying A Concealed Weapon. Drake’s next court proceeding is a Probable Cause Conference at 9:00 AM on Aug 9th, 2023.

FATAL SHOOTING UPDATE: The suspect in this past Saturday morning’s shooting in Chesterfield Twp is 24 year old Dejon… Posted by Chesterfield Township Police Department on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Leola wrote, “Good morning, Loui was a solid dude helping a coworker; it cost him his life; rest in peace, son, until we meet again.”

As of Thursday morning, a GoFundMe page to assist loved ones with the victim’s funeral has raised $755 of its $2,000 goal.

The page reads:

I’m Leola, Louis’ mother. Sadly, his kindness led to his demise; helping a homeless coworker got him killed. His girlfriend Lily and his best friend tried to save him; he passed at hospital. We’re struggling as a family; I’d like a nice suit for my son and whatever donations can go to Lilly and Joe, thank you.

In a post on Monday, Leola shared an image of her son with another person and said, “My son didn’t deserve to die like that; this is what they took from us.”

My son didn't deserve to die like that this is what they took from us Posted by Leola Stafford on Monday, July 31, 2023

The grieving mother told Fox 2, “You just cannot let your heart overrule your safety — the world has changed. And it’s the luck of the draw. You don’t know if you stop and help that person, what’s on their mind — just because they’re in need.”