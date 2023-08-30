Masked thieves stole $500,000 in merchandise from a jewelery store in Pasadena, California, after they pepper sprayed the store owner and smashed the glass cases.

The robbery occurred on Tuesday afternoon in broad daylight in the fairly upper-class neighborhood of South Lake Avenue near the historic Macy’s shopping center.

“Armed with pepper spray and wearing masks and gloves, the suspects smashed jewelry cases with hammers and escaped in a light-colored car,” reported Pasadena Now.

The Pasadena Police Lieutenant Derek Locklin said that the thieves were able to get inside the establishment when the owner opened the door to escort a client outside. They immediately pepper-sprayed the owner and the other employee inside the store. Fortunately, nobody suffered serious injuries.

“The suspects quickly smashed jewelry display cases with hammers, scooped up the gems and jewels, and escaped. A media report said the robbers also stole personal items from the second person in the store,” noted Pasadena Now.

A possible fourth suspect drove the getaway car.

“The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan. We are collaborating with other agencies to find information on similar incidents,” said Pasadena Police Lt. Monica Cuellar

“I’m hearing anywhere from five to 10 minutes, but I’m guessing a few minutes,” she added.

The shop’s owner, Sam Babikian, told KTLA5 that they immediately pepper sprayed him, preventing him from seeing much of anything. He feared for his life as he made his way to the panic button.

“As soon as I opened the door, I got pepper sprayed right in my eye, my throat, my mouth,” Babikian said. “I couldn’t see anything. Then (all) I could hear was smashing and grabbing.”

“Most of my merchandise is gone,” he added. “Most of the showcases are empty. This one hurts. I’m very grateful they did not harm me, they did not fight. Thank god that nothing happened to me and I’m still alive.”

Police Chief Gene Harris said the robbery hurts the city of Pasadena.

“Our Department collaborates with multiple law-enforcement agencies on an ongoing basis, and the arrest of the suspects is a priority. This is a family-owned business that has supported generations with the perfect wedding, birthday, anniversary, etc. These brazen acts hurt all of us who work hard to make a living, the honest way,” Harris said.

The robbery in Pasadena comes amid a severe crime wave in the state of California, where multiple department stores have fallen prey to these types of smash-and-grab robberies.

