Police say a 25-year-old South Carolina woman was caught with hundreds of grams of drugs that included fentanyl and methamphetamine in her vehicle.

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they concluded on August 24 that the woman, identified as Katelin Lee Abernathy, was suspected of illegally selling the substances, WYFF reported Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office detailed the case in a social media post, along with a photo of the suspect:

Once officials put Abernathy under surveillance, they stopped her on Candlenut Lane in Boiling Springs, the agency explained:

During this traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on Abernathy’s vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, the following was located: 941 grams of white powder (presumptive positive for Fentanyl), 20 grams of crystal substance (presumptive positive for Methamphetamine), 1 Glock pistol, and 1 SKS rifle. Shortly after the stop, a search warrant was obtained for a storage unit used by Abernathy. During the search of that unit, the following was located: 531 grams of white powder (presumptive positive for Fentanyl), 3 handguns, and 4 long guns.

Authorities later charged the suspect with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

She was also denied bond, the sheriff’s office noted.

“A recent article from the Drug Enforcement Administration stated one kilogram of Fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people,” the agency added.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) also states that “According to the CDC, synthetic opioids (like fentanyl) are the primary driver of overdose deaths in the United States.”

In April, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey found most voters are worried about the masses of fentanyl coming over the nation’s southern border, Breitbart News reported.

