Poll: Most Concerned About Fentanyl Pouring over Southern Border

Most voters are concerned about the fentanyl pouring over the southern border, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released this week found.

The survey asked, “How concerned are you about the large quantity of fentanyl and other illegal drugs being brought across the southern U.S. border?”

Most, 87.5 percent, said they are at least somewhat concerned, and of those, 63.6 percent said they are “very” concerned. Only 4.4 percent said they are “not concerned at all,” and another 8.1 percent said they are “not very concerned.”

There is a bipartisan consensus, as 83 percent of Democrats, 94.7 percent of Republicans, and 84.1 percent of independents said they are at least somewhat concerned about this.

The survey was taken April 11-14, 2023, among 1,096 respondents and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

It coincides with another Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released this week, which found 14.1 percent identified the “flow of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs” as the top concern related to the southern border crisis. A plurality, 35.1 percent, said “human trafficking of women and children” is the most concerning aspect.

This comes as top Republicans continue to sound the alarm over the fentanyl crisis. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) last month said Biden, who announced his 2024 reelection bid on Tuesday, repeatedly ignored requests to meet and discuss the fentanyl crisis:

As Breitbart News reported, law enforcement teams in Texas recently raided an alleged auto-theft ring in Harris County and found more than 2.011 kilos of fentanyl, along with other drugs.

Meanwhile, China has denied its role in any illicit fentanyl trade with Mexico.

The U.S. saw 106,699 drug overdose deaths in 2021 alone, and in 2022, law enforcement seized enough fentanyl to kill all Americans, per authorities.