Democrat-run Philadelphia’s Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is preparing to resign as crime and drug use take a heavy toll on residents.

More than three years after taking the role, Outlaw will step down on September 22, Fox 29 reported Tuesday, adding she will soon thereafter take the job of deputy security chief at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

#BREAKING Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is set to leave the police force before the end of the month, city officials announced on Tuesday morning. Details HERE: https://t.co/ryG59LnYMP pic.twitter.com/X1AhIxrtoE — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) September 5, 2023

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve during Mayor Kenney’s administration and alongside each member of the Philadelphia Police Department. The hard work, resilience, and professionalism of our force is truly commendable,” Outlaw stated.

Her resignation comes as several gunmen killed one person and wounded eight others during a recent block party in the city, Breitbart News reported, adding, “Philadelphia’s Office of Controller pointed out there have been 270 homicides in the city thus far in 2023. Nearly 250 of those homicide victims were killed with guns.”

In addition, Philadelphia is also facing a crisis with tranq — also known as Xylazine –addicts roaming near Kensington and Allegheny Avenues amid the area’s drug epidemic.

The “zombie drug” rots the flesh of users who sometimes must undergo amputations.

“It’s called Xylazine, or tranq, an animal tranquilizer cut with America’s street drug of the moment, fentanyl,” Sky News reported in February.

Video footage shows the horrific toll it takes on the bodies of victims:

More than 500 homicides occurred in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia in 2022, “making 2022 the second consecutive year that the threshold of at least 500 homicides has been reached,” Breitbart News reported in January.

When speaking of her resignation, Kenny said Outlaw “has worked relentlessly for three and a half years during an unprecedented era in our city and a number of crisis situations,” adding she deserves to be praised for working to bring “long-overdue reform” to the agency.

