There were over 500 homicides in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia in 2022, making 2022 the second consecutive year that the threshold of at least 500 homicides has been reached.

On Christmas Day, the Philly Tribune reported the city reached 500 homicides and six days later, on December 30, 2022, WHYY noted the death tally had risen to 514.

2022 proved to be the first year ever in which Philadelphia has witnessed over 1,000 carjackings.

The Daily Pennsylvanian noted Kenny’s Philadelphia exceeded 1,000 carjackings for the year by the end of September.

On December 29, 2022, the “District Attorney’s Office (DAO) announced it will open a new unit to prosecute carjackers. DA Larry Krasner said the goal is both to prosecute and give youth a second chance if deemed appropriate.”

The Philly Tribune pointed out, “There has been a steady increase in murders in the city since 2016, when 268 people were killed.”

Breitbart News observed Mayor Kenney’s Philadelphia set a record in 2021 with 562 homicides.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.