VIDEO: ‘Degenerates’ Beat Seattle-Area Gas Station Clerk During Robbery

A gas station worker in Normandy Park, Washington, which is near Seattle, was assaulted Friday during a brazen robbery involving six suspects.

Leah Johnston, who lives in Seattle, was targeted when the suspects entered the Friendly Normandy Market to allegedly steal cash and cigarette items, Fox 13 reported Sunday.

The outlet also highlighted the fact there was less than $100 in the shop’s till when the incident happened.

Video footage shows the suspects enter the gas station while the victim, wearing a grey and orange shirt, stands behind the counter:

One of the suspects approaches Johnston and appears to hit her over and over again as the others grab items from the shelves.

The suspect also allegedly kicks Johnston, who then falls on the floor as the beating continues. Seconds later, the group flees the scene.

According to the Fox article, police described the group of suspects as “young” and “driving a stolen Kia and Hyundai,” vehicles that were eventually found.

In a social media post on Monday, KTTH Radio host Jason Rantz commented on the alleged crime, stating, “A group of degenerates beat this poor gas station attendant so they could steal some cigarettes in Normandy Park, WA.”

“Thank Democrats who enable this nonsense with soft-on-crime laws, a ban on vehicular pursuit and police contact with juvenile suspects without lawyers present,” he wrote:

A group of degenerates beat this poor gas station attendant so they could steal some cigarettes in Normandy Park, WA. Thank Democrats who enable this nonsense with soft-on-crime laws, a ban on vehicular pursuit and police contact with juvenile suspects without lawyers present. pic.twitter.com/Gqha8yMVNX — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 18, 2023

When recalling the horrific experience, Johnston said young people do not seem to fear anything nowadays, and “There’s like, no repercussions for them the way there used to be.”

She also said, “They were laughing. They had no [regard] for anything. They don’t care anymore.”

Authorities are still trying to find the suspects in the case, and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information on the group.

In Seattle, one-third of residents are thinking about moving out of the area because of high home prices and crime, a Seattle Times/Suffolk University poll found over the summer.

