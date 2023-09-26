Chicago Police: Tow Truck Drivers Stealing Cars from Wreck Scenes

Chicago law enforcement said cars are being stolen by tow trucks at wreck sites in the Loop and South Loop, in a Monday report.

CWB Chicago reported that tow trucks have stolen approximately four vehicles at wreck sites in recent weeks.

Most of those instances occurred near Lake Shore Drive and police said the tow trucks arrive “apparently unsolicited” and speak with the drivers.

“They take off with the car, but it never winds up where it’s supposed to, and the owners report their vehicles stolen,” the outlet said.

Social media users had a lot to say when commenting on the CWB Chicago report, one person writing, “Lawlessness at its best.”

“Tow trucks are illegally stealing cars in plain sight, police admit,” another person said.

According to detectives, the instances happened on August 20, September 9, September 11, and September 13.

“Drivers should consult with their insurance company before accepting tow service, the police said. And drivers should be particularly wary of unsolicited tow service or so-called ‘chaser’ drivers,” the CWB Chicago article stated.

“CPD also advised drivers to check and verify the tow truck’s licenses and to avoid being pressured into accepting tow services,” it continued.

In July, authorities uncovered an illegal towing operation in Harvey, Illinois, an area south of Chicago. Following the discovery, police ordered the seizure of numerous cars, Fox 32 reported.

“Officials said they unraveled the ‘towing company scam’ after a City of Harvey vendor was involved in a car accident on I-57 around 9:30 a.m. Thursday,” the outlet said.

As auto thefts sweep the city of Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) responded by suing Kia and Hyundai in August, according to Breitbart News: